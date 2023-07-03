A man who stamped on his victim’s face and knocked him unconscious in an unprovoked attack has been jailed.

Damion Mort, 39, of no fixed abode pleaded guilty to assault at Warwick Crown Court.

He was sentenced to 22 months in prison when he appeared at the court last week.

In July 2022, Mort, and the victim – a man in his 40s – were in Warwick Road, Leamington, following a night out.

Mort, without provocation, punched the victim in the face causing him to fall backwards. When he was defenceless on the floor Mort continued to punch him before stamping on his face, causing the victim to lose consciousness.

Detective Constable G Dubad said: “This was a vicious, sustained, and unprovoked attack. Fortunately, the victim was left with no long-term physical damage, it could easily have been a lot more serious.

“We had an excellent response to our media appeal for witnesses to this assault, so I’d like to thank everyone who came forward and provided information that helped us secure the conviction of an extremely dangerous man”.