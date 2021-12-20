SOME fake Christmas trees can look tyred and flat… but not Lower Quinton’s alternative take on the traditional centrepiece.

The village’s tree is made from a stack of old tractor tyres and was built by local farmer Oli North.

Lower Quinton forth generation farmer Oli North raises a glass with College Arms landlady Tanya Tatlow to the villageâs Christmas tree contructed from 13 tractor tyres whcih has been erected on the village green. It is the second year MR North has built a festive tyre tree with money raised from donations given to decrate the tree going to the St Swithinâs Church restoration fund. Photo: Mark Williamson Q7/12/21/9514. (53662661)

Complete with lights, which were turned on on Saturday (4th December), the tree has been given pride of place on the village green outside the College Arms pub in Lower Quinton.

Oli, from nearby College Farm, said: “The tyres had been stored on the farm for years, and rather than just getting rid of them I wanted a way to recycle them, so I built it from bottom to top and bolted it all together, then made the star from three motorbike tyres.

“The children from the

village were asked to decorate it, with a £1 entry, and all the money raised has gone to St Swithin’s Church.”

He added: “We had an official lights switch-on that Saturday and about 100 people turned up, which was good. Jim and Tanya Tatlow, who run the pub, do lots of Christmas events and are very community-minded, so I was just happy to do my bit and contribute.

“I’ve had a lot of compliments about it, and luckily Storm Barra decided not to take it down.”