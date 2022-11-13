Villagers in Newbold have slammed as ‘sneaky’ and ‘cynical’ an application by a landowner seeking permission to have unsuitable land designated as a nature reserve.

When planning permission was granted to build up to 35 homes in a tranquil spot adjacent to The Burrows as part of the Martingales development in the village, it was contingent on an area of land being reserved as environmental offset.

Under Condition 19, work by developers should not have commenced until an ecological enhancement and management scheme (EMS) for the application site had been submitted and approved by Stratford District Council.

In the original plan for the Martingales development a higher field off Heron Way was set aside as the EMS.

However, it turned out that developer Kendrick Homes did not own this land which was still retained by John Bradley of CE Gilbert and Sons.

Newbold-on-Stour residents gathered for Herald photographer Mark Williamson to make their point.

After Kendrick built the houses – with no EMS in place – SDC duly served an enforcement order on Kendrick to undertake the ecological works on the original land identified in the planning application or on other land in the same ownership.