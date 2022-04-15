Travellers moved onto land at Temple Grafton early this morning (Friday, 15th April) to the anger of local residents.

A convoy of vehicles, including lorries, vans and caravans, drove onto The Paddocks, a field off Church Bank, and began setting up camp at around 6am.

One resident, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Herald: “There were a whole load of vans and they started laying down hardcore in order to tarmac the area.”

Local residents gathered at the entrance to the site during the day as work continued. Photo: Mark Williamson. (56106449)

Local residents were out in force during Good Friday as travellers attempted to tarmac The Paddocks. Photo: Mark Williamson. (56106448)

Villagers managed to block the entrance to the site with vehicles, and two people in wheelchairs even took up position to try and deter the tarmac delivery – “they were trying to do their bit to help”, added the resident.

Even though Warwickshire Police attended the scene this morning, the resident said that they merely stood and watched and said they would not intervene as it was a civil matter.

Caravans and vehicles moved on to the site at The Paddocks during the day. Photo: Mark Williamson. (56106450)

An excavator worked on the site during Grood Friday as hardcore was laid. Photo: Mark Williamson. (56106459)

The hardcore containing waste plastic was laid on Friday. Photo: Mark Williamson. (56106451)

“The police were concerned because they've had so many calls from the villagers,” said the resident. “I think they thought there was going to be an altercation. That's what the police are interested in, not the fact that these people are breaking the law.”

Adding to the locals’ frustration was the lack of action from Warwickshire County Council’s enforcement team.

“We had understood that normally on a bank holiday weekend there would be an enforcement officer on duty,” said the resident. “But there doesn't appear to be, so we can't get anybody to come down. The work could be stopped but the council's just doing nothing, and I mean absolutely nothing.