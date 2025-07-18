Villagers oppose plans for 120-home new estate in Mickleton

THE public will get to have their say at a special meeting on controversial plans to build 120 homes at Mickleton.

Brookworth Homes want to develop more than 12 acres of land north-east of the village and claims the emphasis would be on preserving the greenery and landscaping.

“The proposed development… a well-considered and sustainable solution to address the housing shortfall within Cotswold District,” the planning documents state.

However, more than 30 people have objected to the proposals so far.

The plans for Mickleton.

Joanne Piper Bourn said in her objection that the proposals would lead to a loss of agricultural land, open space and would impact the historic scenery of Meon Hill. She also said too many homes were being squeezed into too small an area and the roads are not designed to take more traffic.

She wrote: “[It’s] too far away from shop so residents would not be walking and roads are narrow and dangerous for cycle users now . There’s no post office, no regular public transport, the school is close to full and has no way to expand its current footprint.

“Infrastructure can’t cope now so certainly can’t cope with more. No doctors. The list is endless.”

James Bell, another resident, said the housing development was an “absolute non-starter”.

“The views and land that will be ruined as well as the impact it will have on so many people and houses makes this utterly ridiculous. Absolutely no need for any more houses in this section of Mickleton and an alternative area should be found that is less invasive on some many people.

“I will be fighting against this application very hard and I know all my neighbours will be as well.”

Cllr Tom Stowe (Con, Campden and Vale) said changes to housing delivery numbers imposed by the government have left Cotswold District Council unable to demonstrate a five year housing land supply.

“This has meant that some of the strategic policies in the Cotswold Local Plan are now out of date,” he said. “The impact of this is that the bar for refusal of applications is now higher than it was previously.

“I would urge all residents to make their thoughts known by commenting on the application via the Cotswold District Council planning portal.

“All relevant comments will be considered when weighing up the harms against the benefits of development during the decision-making process.

“The final decision for this application will sit with the CDC planning committee.”

Mickleton Parish Council is holding a public consultation on the planning application on Wednesday, 23rd July and an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday 30th July at the King George’s Hall at 7pm.

People can view and comment on the proposals by searching for application 25/01621/OUT on Cotswold District Council’s planning portal.