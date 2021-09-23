Villagers of Lower Quinton are on what you might call a divine mission: to raise £2million and save their beloved church from falling down.

St Swithin’s Church has a history going back to 1100 and is Grade I-listed but it is in desperate need of urgent repair work.

A fundraising committee has swung into action, and are hoping that their first event, a Harvest supper on 1st October, will be the first of many successful activities to put much-needed funds into church coffers.

When the Herald visited the church, and met with the fundraising committee, we were shown a large heavy stone finial that had fallen from the church’s tower.

“The frightening thing was when we found bits on stone on the floor,” explained David Walker, who is a member of the committee. “So we did a survey and had steeplejacks climbing over the spire and they came up with the frightening report, but more investigation is needed.”

After seeing the structural engineer’s report, the committee has identified three areas they need to urgently repair: the spire, the tower and the outside of the building. Inside also needs attention as water is running under the floor, meaning they have to lift the York stone slab flooring and investigate what’s going on.

Jane Spooner, church warden and chief fund raiser, right, pictured some stone work which recently fell from the tower, with campaign supporters, from left, Margaret Hanford, Hilda Blount, Clara Byrd, Lesley Brown and David Walker outside St Swithin Church in Lower Quinton. Photo: Mark Williamson. L22/9/21/7606. (50966836)

David continued: “What we need to do as a community is to decide what we want to do and in what order. St Swithin’s is so prominent here – everybody loves it. We’re confident there is a demand for the church and it’s still a focal point for the community. The vibe of the community around here is so strong that we really need this church.

“But what we’re trying to do is to find out what everybody wants. For example, we need more function rooms, how do we go about that?”

The assembled committee acknowledged they have a big task ahead of them, but their enthusiasm is obvious.

Church warden Jane Spooner said: “It’s a huge job and everybody’s involved. There are six of us on the fundraising committee. We’re prepared to raise our game.

“Two million is a staggering amount but it is achievable if everybody gets behind this – other churches have done it.”

Jane Spooner, church warden and chief fundraiser, right, pictured some stonework which recently fell from the tower, with campaign supporters, from left, Margaret Hanford, Hilda Blount, Clara Byrd, Lesley Brown and David Walker outside St Swithin Church in Lower Quinton. Photo: Mark Williamson. L22/9/21/7612. (50966837)

Retired church warden Hilda Blount, described as a font of all knowledge, points to the stub of a medieval cross in the churchyard.

“That’s been here a very long time,” she said. “When the Christian missionaries first arrived they erected the cross and then they built the church – which dates back to 1100.

“People would be devastated if we had to close the St Swithin’s, it has such a history and means so much to everyone.”

The Harvest supper fundraiser takes place at Quinton village hall on Friday, 1st October, doors open from 7pm for 7.30pm start. Tickets are £10, call 07365 517962.

There will be autumnal food and entertainment from Tris and Village Voices, plus licensed bar and raffle.