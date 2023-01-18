A GROUP of Tiddington residents are to be given more time to come up with a business plan for a former gravel pit in the village which has been lying dormant for a number of years.

The land, which is reached via Knights Lane, was given to Stratford District Council 65 years ago on the condition that it could only be used as a play area. A restrictive covenant was put on the area to ensure that was the case.

The land at Knights Lane, Tiddington. (61842100)

Following a failed attempt to buy the land, a prospective purchaser contacted the government which triggered a series of events leading to it being marketed by an estate agent and an offer of £133,000 was received.

The site is surrounded by houses, some private and some owned by Orbit, and residents joined forces to urge the council to hand them the land to be used as a nature reserve.

The matter was debated at Monday’s cabinet meeting of the district council when councillors were asked to choose between proceeding with the sale of the land for development or asking officers to look into whether it could be transferred to villagers.

Cllr Kate Rolfe (Lib Dem, Tiddington) and resident and biology teacher Charles Gill spoke at the meeting, outlining their hopes that the site could be registered as an asset of community value. Their proposal was accompanied by a petition signed by 270 people.

Cllr Rolfe said: “When I heard that this piece of land had gone on the market and that there was a potential buyer, I rallied the troops. It wasn’t difficult because people in Tiddington are passionate about Tiddington and there are some residents who have lived there all their lives and remember the gravel pit.

“This is a pit in the middle of lots of houses with a narrow pedestrian access. Can you imagine a developer buying this and trying to get houses on this piece of land?

“A few very knowledgeable people including a biology teacher interested in biodiversity put together the proposal. The group also has a fundraising expert and a local village historian.

“I would urge you to seriously consider allowing the village of Tiddington to take ownership of this piece of land.”

Deputy leader Cllr Daren Pemberton (Con, Bidford East) admitted cabinet members faced having already had a good offer for the land, the money from which could benefit the entire district.

Cllr Anne Parry (Con, Wellesbourne East) proposed that the matter be deferred until the cabinet meeting on 6th March giving the residents six weeks to further develop their business case.

The proposal was unanimously approved.