Villagers furious after club promoters hold rave in Ettington

Villagers were left furious after having to clear up the mess left by scores of party-goers who descended on Ettington at the weekend.

Police told the Herald they are investigating a variety of complaints after Midlands events company, Wamambo Holdings, booked the village community centre for Saturday night.

Booking secretary Eva Lowe said one of the organisers had told her it was for a wake for his brother who had died aged 23, and would not have accepted the booking if they had known it was for what she described as a “rave”.

“They took advantage of our naivety because we live in a nice village where we trust people,” added Eva. “The organiser said his brother had lived in the area when he died. I didn’t question it as that would not have been respectful.”

Eva said the organiser had paid £240 to hire the main room, and paid a £50 deposit.

Tickets to the gathering were sold on website Eventbrite where it was billed as club night Pass Me Da Hookah, with five DJ acts appearing. Tickets were £40 while bottles of Champagne were priced at £70 per bottle.

The Ettington hall was described as ‘a secret location near Coventry’ with the event starting at 3pm and finishing ‘late’.

Nearby residents described being kept awake by loud music and raucous sounds in the streets, while a large number of vehicles blocked roads.

Estimating how many attended, Eva said the hall capacity was 250 and, having seen photos of the party shared on social media, said it looked full.

The next day the village woke up to “a trail of destruction”.

One volunteer, who helped tidied up the mess, told the Herald: “The mess they left behind was incredible including sick in the sinks, blood splattered up the front doors, broken glass in the grass and even human faeces and a used condom on a public footpath.”

Carpeting in the main hall of the community centre needs replacing as it was burned with cigarettes, and the smoke alarms had been ripped out.

Eva added: “This is an isolated and very sad incident but all I can say is thank you to everyone who came along to help clear the devastation that was left. We as a community will always stand together.”

Numerous people said they reported the party to the police but were told by operators that no one was available. Officers did not attend until 3am, by which time most of the visitors had left.

Warwickshire Police said they first received complaints about the party at 1.30am for a gathering of “around 100 people”, and then had further calls at 2.30am, about a stolen car.

A spokesman said: “Officers attended, and another report of a woman being assaulted at the gathering was made. Then there was a call of drink being spiked a short time later.

“Enquiries are ongoing into the reported offences. In addition enquiries are also ongoing with the event organisers and the management of the centre to establish whether any further action will be taken.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident 46 of 4 July 2021.

Wamambo Holdings had not yet responded to enquires from the Herald as we went to press.