Battle lines have been drawn between villagers and a landowner over a controversial proposal for a solar farm in an historic Warwickshire village.

The row is brewing between residents of the picturesque hamlet of Newbold Pacey and landowner, William Little, whose family have presided over the estate that dominates the area for 300 years.

The ancient settlement of Newbold Pacey was mentioned in the Domesday Book and its iconic church has Norman origins. It is a conservation village, which means it is meant to have extra planning controls and considerations in place to protect its historic and architectural elements.

Mr Little, who recently sold his 18th century family seat, Newbold Pacey Hall, has made the application via energy firm Novus Renewable Services Ltd to Stratford District Council together with his sisters, Elizabeth and Georgina.

The proposed farm would cover 40 acres beside the B4087 between Newbold Pacey and Wellesbourne and right beside recently discovered remains of an historic Anglo-Roman village.

Every owner-occupier in the parish, apart from Mr Little himself, is putting in an objection to the council against the solar farm and the application will be heard this month.

Local councillor Anne Parry has also opposed the solar farm.

She said: “While I do not object to the principle of a solar farm on the site, in view of the needs identified by the climate change emergency as endorsed by SDC, these proposals are excessive both in scale and design and would result in a complete change of character of this area.”

Four Newbold families are leading a campaign against the application.

Resident Sally Jones, echoing the view of the campaigners, said: “The solar farm with its shiny black PV panels of around three-metres high would be an obtrusive and unsightly development of 40 acres, on a huge scale which would dominate the area and blight the entire village, as well as taking this land out of useful agricultural production.

“It would surround the recently discovered remains of an historic Anglo-Roman village. Newbold Pacey together with its Norman origin church appears in the Domesday Book and is little changed, with still the same number of residents as were recorded in 1078.

“The solar farm would severely damage a jewel of an English village and its historic heritage.

“It is unconscionable that this application should be approved and virtually every owner-occupier in the area is vehemently opposed to it – apart from the proposer of the development itself.”

Another campaigner, Rob Loades, who has lived in Newbold with his wife Shelagh for 37 years, pointed out that the solar panels would run alongside a public footpath, “rendering the pleasures of this walk pretty much eliminated”, and described the screening planting proposed with the scheme as “hopelessly inadequate”.

He went on to say that while he was supportive of zero-carbon targets, the proposals fell fowl of planning rule requirements.

He said: “These schemes must not be placed in rolling landscape but rather in flat largely hidden areas, and must not seriously visually damage any immediate residential area. In our case the uniquely historic Newbold Pacey and its ancient church.”

The Herald has asked Novus Renewable Services Ltd for comment.