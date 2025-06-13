THE only pub in a south Warwickshire village closed its doors for the final time on Sunday, with the owner citing rising energy costs as the main reason.

The Vineyard in Abbot’s Salford was owned by Keith Pratley and his family, daughter Casey and wife Lorrain, since 2017. The venue was run down when the family bought it, and over the years it was developed into a popular venue.

However, rising costs and a lack of footfall has led Keith to make the tough decision to close the pub. The gas and electricity bill at the Vineyard was, according to Keith, around £600 a month a year ago. Now, it’s up towards the £3,000 mark.

“The cost of living, the cost of gas and electricity, wages going up and less customers have led to this,” Keith told the Herald.

“Going out for a drink is a luxury now and we were haemorrhaging money. We don’t have footfall because we’re an out-of-town pub. It’s sad and heart-breaking for us. The gas and electric bills, coming into the summer, are the best part of £3,000 a month. It’s just not a viable business anymore.

Keith and Casey Pratley who have called ‘last orders’ at the Vineyard, in Abbot’s Salford.

“We bought this place as a rundown pub, we turned it round and it was doing really well. We had two bar staff on every night at one time. It’s such a shame. The locals have been behind us, there hasn’t been any negative feedback from the customers that we have. There have been plenty of keyboard warriors out there, but we probably banned them years ago.”

There was plenty of support on social media when the pub announced it was to close its doors. Positive comments included one person saying: “So sorry to hear this. Thank you for always making us so welcome whenever we have popped in. Good luck for the future.” Another wrote: “So sorry to hear this news, you have worked so hard and made it such a lovely place to visit. Wishing you all much love and happiness for the future,” whilst a third said: “This is so sad, we first found you and your wonderful pub literally the day before lockdown and loved visiting ever since.”

“Hospitality at the moment is getting a real good kicking,” Keith continued. “We’re a small business, we’re not owned by a load of different pubs, we’re just a one-man band, family-run pub.

“It’s the gas and electricity that have crippled us. There’s a huge difference between £7,200 a year to tens of thousands a year. This is over the last two years.

“We’ve made some wonderful friends and met some great people. We have a lot of fond memories, and some sad memories, but we’ve had some great times here. People have enjoyed coming here.”

He added: “We used to close at 11pm, but now we’re closing at 7.30pm or 8pm. This has been the case for the last 12 months. It is all down to the rising costs.

“I would need to sell pints for around £8.50 a pint to cover the bills, but who’s going to buy that? Nobody.”

The final day of trading was a tough one for Keith and Casey.

“It was a very emotional day for all of us as a family and we were blown away by the amount of support from the lovely customers and friends that came in to see us.

“We will forever be grateful for them and the memories we’ve got from our time here at the pub.”



