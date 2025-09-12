WHAT do Seth Lakeman, Steve Knightley, Phil Beer, Track Dogs, Miranda Sykes, Alex Hart, Benji Kirkpatrick and The Lost Notes have in common?

They have all headlined major music festivals across the UK and beyond, writes Rod Chaytor. They have also all played Lighthorne Folk.

For a village folk club, that’s a pretty impressive line-up, and it’s about to become the more so when, next month, global superstar Cara Dillon appears at the village’s St Laurence’s Church.

And even that may not be the peak. Talks are in hand with Richard Thompson’s UK agent re a possible concert next year at the British Motor Museum’s 500-seater conference hall, two miles down the road at Gaydon.

For the average UK folk club, such a gig would be unthinkable to the artist’s management because of the absence of a track record of hosting top-line artists. Yet there was a serious meeting backstage at Fairport’s Cropredy Convention last month to discuss a possible Richard Thompson gig with Lighthorne Folk next year.

How has a tiny not-for-profit South Warwickshire village folk club, in just five years, come so far, especially given its inauspicious beginning?

The first-Monday-of-the-month Folk Club sessions in the upper room of the Antelope pub were launched after months of preparation in February 2020, just six weeks before – as it turned out – Covid shut down public entertainment.

The UK’s newest folk club survived by running outside every month through the winter, in a giant but acoustics-friendly open-sided tent provided by Antelope landlord Tom Lilley to enable outside socialising, as permitted by Covid regulations at the time.

Space heaters notwithstanding, musicians learned to perform wearing layers of clothing and fingerless gloves, and the audience arrived wearing quilts and carrying hot water bottles.

At about the same time, a lengthy mission to attract Steve Knightley to perform in the village finally bore fruit in March 2022.

Lighthorne Folk supporters, with Rod Chaytor picture seated on the right; also pictured, Cara Dillon who comes to the village’s St Lawrence Chuch on 24th October, tickets can be purchased at www.tickettailor.com.

I will never forget watching his techie, Jamie Isaacs, racing around the village hall, throwing cables left, right and centre, before sticking his head into the power cupboard at the back of the room and shouting: “Steve, Steve, they’ve got a 32-amp plug – we could run a Show of Hands gig here!

It was a jaw-dropping moment in terms of the possible. Show of Hands had, within their epic 30-year career, sold out the 6,000-seater Royal Albert Hall half-a-dozen times.

Six months later, it was not the Royal Albert Hall but Lighthorne Village Hall where they appeared, with the full line-up including Phil Beer and Miranda Sykes, heralding a flourishing and ongoing relationship with Steve Knightley, now our Patron, who brought Show of Hands back on their Farewell Tour in 2024.

He even secretly rehearsed his new four-piece outfit – the Winter Yards Band – in Lighthorne earlier this year and has pledged a full-scale performance before long.

Similarly with Seth Lakeman. It took months of painful negotiations with his management before they agreed to him stopping by in 24th July as a “fill-in gig” on his way back from North Wales. His trio played in the magical summer evening atmosphere of the Tent, with its Festival feel but the intimacy of a house-party concert. They were duly blown away.

Once having played Lighthorne, Seth was instantly keen to return and did so just a couple of months ago in July 2025. And, during that visit, having learned that we stage gigs in our Church, he has now asked to play it next year.

In a neat business twist, these cash-generating concerts by big name acts now subsidise the monthly first-Monday pub sessions by local artists, which continue to this day.

So what is it about Lighthorne that attracts these headliners and keeps them wanting to return ?

Well, for a start, this is a community which is probably unique in its support for the performing arts. The Lighthorne Festival of One-Act Plays, running annually in the second week in June, has – like Lighthorne Folk, but well before it - attracted national recognition.

And Lighthorne Drama Group, with its annual output alternating between a slapstick village panto and altogether more serious work, has participated in the RSC’s Open Stages programme, its members having had their 15 minutes of fame on stage at The Swan.

But perhaps the secret to the LF success was pinpointed by Coventry singer-songwriter Rob Halligan, returning to the Antelope a few months ago after an absence of a couple of years. “It’s the welcome,” he told the audience.

That welcome will be extended to Irish songstress Cara Dillon and her husband Sam Lakeman when they appear as a duo at St Laurence’s Church, Lighthorne, on Friday 24th October. Tickets, priced £30, are available from lighthornefolk.yolasite.com