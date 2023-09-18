THERE are fears that the picturesque village of Pillerton Hersey is in danger of having its much-valued serenity shattered by the arrival of travelling showpeople.

Proposals to establish eight plots for the showpeople on land adjoining Coverwell Farm in the village, together with associated hardstanding, have been submitted to Stratford District Council.

But the plans – which are scheduled to be considered by the council’s planning committee in November – have produced a massive backlash from residents.