A CONTROVERSIAL plan to build eight affordable homes on a medieval ridge and furrow field in Cherington has divided the community.

While no villagers dispute the need for housing in Cherington and Stourton, the issue for some is the positioning of the site on an historic piece of land known as The Glebe.

Against the proposal â¦.. Cherington villagers Erica Rifat, Paul Marriott, Simon Golton, Peter Babbage, Henry Parker and Barbara Babbage. Photo: Mark Williamson. (63255722)

Warwickshire Rural Housing Association (WRHA) has submitted its application for the affordable dwellings with Stratford District Council, and while villagers agree new houses will help the Cherington and Stourton community thrive, there are those who argue an alternative site should be considered to safeguard The Glebe which falls within the Cotswolds area of outstanding natural beauty.