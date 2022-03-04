We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

A vigil ‘In Solidarity with Ukraine’ is taking place early evening tomorrow (Saturday) in the Bancroft Gardens, at the Swan Fountain, from 6pm.

Everyone is invited to this event being organised by organised by members of the Polish community who are keen to show their solidarity with Ukraine. It is a silent vigil with the suggestion that you bring your own candle.

Poland not only shares a border with Ukraine, but a similar history too.

Vigil for Ukraine this Saturday. (55265424)

“For us this war reminds us of what our grandfathers went through during the Second World War,” Malgosia Librowski told the Herald this week. She has driven a local history project, Copernicana, documenting the memories of older Polish people in the Stratford area.

“Many of them fled Ukraine during the Second World War,” explained Ms Librowski. “They were oppressed by Russians, so we can relate to what’s going on as those memories are still very much alive. It’s heartbreaking to see history repeating itself.”

Teresa Franczuk has heard accounts from friends back in Poland near the border that she says are devastating. “There are thousands of mothers and children coming over the border,” she said.

Polish community members Monika Pawtowska, Malgosia Librowski, Teresa Franczuk, Kamila Szpakowska and Graham Tyrer. Photo: Mark Williamson

Ms Librowski, who is a children’s social worker, says it is estimated that 16,000 vulnerable children will need looking after in Poland. “The knock-on effect will be huge,” she added.

