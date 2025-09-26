Vigil for Gaza to take place in Stratford this weekend

A VIGIL will take place this weekend in memory of those killed in Gaza.

The vigil will take place on Sunday 28th September, at 11 am, outside the library on Henley Street.

At the vigil, organisers will take turns to read the names of dead children, both Palestinians and Israelis, poems and statements from the United Nations and other experts.

Stratford MP Manuela Perteghella will join for the start of the vigil.



