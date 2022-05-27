View from the sky shows work taking place at Riverside Project in Stratford

THIS view from the sky shows how work is progressing on the Riverside Project in Stratford.

Lench Meadows: Photo: Looking Down Drone Services (56704533)

The image, taken by Looking Down Drone Services, shows the Fisherman’s car park in the top left corner and the route of the new cyclepath/footpath which will link the car park area, across Lench Meadows to Stratford town centre.

According to progress updates, work is continuing installing the new main bridge and small bridge (not pictured), which will make the site accessible to all, and installing improved footpaths around the bridges.

Wildflower mounds are also being created while planting is taking place in the wetland areas that have been excavated.

The next stage of works includes reseeding the ground around the new footbridge and progressing the cycleway from Fisherman’s car park.