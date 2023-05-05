“We’re over the moon,” said Stratford Liberal Democrat leader Susan Juned of Friday’s local election results, as she talked on video to the Herald.

The Liberal Democrats doubled their vote since the 2019 local elections, which saw them gain 25 seats, versus the Conservatives with 12 seats, Greens won three seats, and one seat went to an Independent councillor.

Cllr Juned described the vote as “historic for the district council”.