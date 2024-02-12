Video – Watch Warwickshire primary pupils meet Britain’s tallest man Paul Sturgess

HOW big is your bed? Where do you get your clothes from? What car do you drive? These are the questions school children can’t wait to ask Paul Sturgess, Britain’s tallest man.

Measuring 7ft 7.26 inches, Paul is a former professional basketball player who moved to America when he was 17. He turned professional after he graduated at college and played for the Harlem Globetrotters.

Now aged 36, Paul visits schools all over the country – on Tuesday it was Tudor Grange, at Meon Vale – to encourage children to be inspired and embrace who they are instead of trying to be somebody else – a lesson he learnt as a youngster as he was stared at all the time for being so much taller than everyone else.