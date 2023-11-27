Video – watch as Warwickshire Police spot motorway drivers using their phones

A TANKER driver who was watching a video on his phone while on the motorway was among more than 100 offences tackled by police on the M40 and M42.

Using the National Highways-owned supercab – an HGV that gives officers an elevated view of other vehicles – Warwickshire Police detected 107 offences between 6th and 9th November.

Twenty-seven drivers were seen using a handheld mobile phone while driving at speeds of up to 70mph, including the lorry driver, while 31 people were not wearing seatbelts and 21 drivers were caught speeding.

A 57-year-old man from Henley was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving on the M42. He was later charged to appear at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court on 15th December.

Officers also dealt with seven drivers for not being in proper control of their vehicle, two for driving without due care and attention, four for driving with no insurance and four vehicles were seized.

Three drivers were also reported for insecure loads.

Once a suspected offence was identified, the vehicle was intercepted by officers and stopped or brought into a check site.

A lorry driver is spotted, phone in hand.

Sgt Scott Good said: “During the operation it was encouraging to see so many drivers, particularly the HGV drivers, using our motorways safely, driving at the speed limit, wearing seatbelts and not using a handheld phones. These are big vehicles that can cause significant harm to other road users if they are involved in a collision.

“We were also pleased to see so many responsible drivers keeping their full attention on the road at all times.

“Our officers would much rather spend their time educating drivers to help change their behaviour in operations like these, than being called to a collision when it is too late.”