Video - Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi on the latest issues for Liz Truss

STRATFORD MP Nadhim Zahawi said he still trusts in prime minister Liz Truss during his visit to Henley-on-Arden today (Friday).

Herald reporter Simon Woodings asked Mr Zahawi about the current state of the government, the economic crisis and the sacking of the chancellor.

Kwasi Kwarteng was sacked by Ms Truss following the fallout of his mini-budget.

He became Britain's second shortest-serving chancellor, with just 38 days in the job, and pushed Mr Zahawi into third place – he held the role for more than 60 days.

Mr Zahawi added that he was happy with his current job as chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster.

This afternoon former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt was appointed the new chancellor, the fourth MP to hold the title this year.