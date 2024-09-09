Video - Silence at Emergency Services Day in Stratford to recall fallen colleagues

EMERGENCY services workers held a two-minute silence this morning (Monday) to remember those who have lost their lives while serving their communities.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service staff joined other workers across the UK to honour emergency services personnel who have made the ultimate sacrifice, including the four Stratford and Alcester colleagues who died in a warehouse fire in Atherstone-on-Stour in 2007: Ian Reid, John Averis, Ashley Stephens and Darren Yates-Badley.

The silence was part of Emergency Services Day (or 999 day) which recognises the dedication and bravery of those who have served and continue to serve on the front as firefighters, police officers, paramedics and other emergency responders.

Emergency Services Day at Stratford fire station. Photo: Mark Williamson

Ben Brook, chief fire officer of Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We are incredibly proud of our staff who work tirelessly to keep our communities safe. This two-minute silence is a fitting tribute to those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.”

Cllr Andy Crump, portfolio holder for fire & rescue and community safety, added: “Our emergency services personnel put their lives on the line every day to protect our communities. This two-minute silence is a small token of our appreciation for their selfless service.”

Around two million people work and volunteer across the NHS and emergency services.