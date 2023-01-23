Video shows inside of Stratford cannabis farm raided by Warwickshire Police

POLICE raided a cannabis farm in Stratford on Friday (20th January).

Eyewitnesses told the Herald that officers from Warwickshire Police were out in force at a commercial building in Timothy’s Bridge Road on Friday morning.

Through an open door they said they could see what looked like cannabis plants.

Warwickshire Police today (Monday) confirmed they had discovered cannabis being grown at a business premises in Timothy’s Bridge Road.

A spokesperson said: “Officers attended and seized 430 cannabis plants.

“No arrests have been made at the moment and enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information that could help police with their enquiries can call 101 quoting incident number 51 of Friday 20th January. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.