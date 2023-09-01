PHILIP SECCOMBE has denied that his membership of the Countryside Alliance presents a conflict of interest with his job as Warwickshire’s police and crime commissioner.

He issued his denial to members of the West Midlands Hunt Saboteurs when they approached him with a video camera and questioned him about the last-minute replacement of a community protection notice (CPN) imposed on the Warwickshire Hunt with a new protocol agreed between the hunt and the police.

The saboteurs quizzed Mr Seccombe about whether he was involved in that decision and suggested his membership of the alliance was a conflict of interest, because the organisation was a political lobby group that campaigned on behalf of hunts.