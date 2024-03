DRIVERS had themselves a convoy on Sunday, 17th March, with the third annual Cotswold Vintage Bus Road Run.

Around ten buses, cars and a fire engine joined in on the journey from Bourton-on-the-Water to Stratford.

Organiser Rhi Eastwood, who with husband Jim runs a vintage bus hire company and motor garage, Troopers Lodge in Moreton-in-Marsh, said it was a fantastic day.