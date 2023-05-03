Video – Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey visits Stratford ahead of local elections

STRATFORD – birthplace of the world’s most famous playwright - has become a Shakespearean Tragedy for the Tories, according to the Liberal Democrats.

The main reason for this theatrical diagnosis is the ongoing drama involving the constituency’s Conservative MP, Nadhim Zahawi.

It’s therefore not surprising that Sir Ed Davey, leader of the Lib Dems – who’re the main challengers to the Tories in this part of the world – chose to visit Stratford in the closing stages of the local election campaign.