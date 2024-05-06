Today (Monday) Henley town crier Sonya Hauxwell joined hundreds of town criers from the UK to proclaim the first anniversary of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Henley town crier Sonya Hauxwell reads King Charles' first anniversary proclamation. Image and video: Mark Williamson

Sonya read The Royal Proclamation at the Market Cross in Henley-in-Arden at midday.

Retired IT consultant Sonya spoke of her honour in representing the Court Leet & Court Baron of Henley-in-Arden to read the historic proclamation.

She said: “From Medieval times, the town crier has been a primary means of news communication with townsfolk: from royal proclamations, local bylaws, market days, to adverts and important information. It is a profession I am extremely proud to belong to, and to be able to announce the first anniversary of the coronation of our King and Queen to the residents of my town is a real honour.”

Bruno Peek CVO OBE OPR, Pageantmaster of The Royal Proclamation said: “We feel it is so important to celebrate this first anniversary of the Coronation of His Majesty The King, and Her Majesty The Queen Camilla, as it is such a glorious occasion for the whole country, and would like to thank Jane Smith our Principal Town Crier, and all those other Criers throughout the United Kingdom, Channel Islands and the Isle of Man, for taking part in this unique Proclamation at 12noon on 6th May. God Save The King.”