Video interviews – the winners of the Stratford Herald Business & Tourism Awards 2023

VIDEO interviews with the winners of this year’s Stratford Herald Business & Tourism Awards are now available to watch below.

Each winner was given the chance to share their thoughts after picking up an award at the event, which took place at the Crowne Plaza hotel, Stratford, on 20th October.

The winners were:

Best Business Innovation: Gemini Woman

Best Customer Experience: The Coach House

Best Family Business: Glo-Group Ltd

Best Green Business: Shakespeare Distillery

Best New Business: Platinum Healthcare Services

Best Online Business: Gemini Woman

Best Pub / Bar / Restaurant: The Coach House

Charity of the Year: South Warwickshire & Worcestershire Mind

Community Support: Welcombe Care Ltd

Employee of the Year: Jenny Rimell - The HR Consultants

Employer of the Year: Stratford-Upon-Avon School & Sixth Form

Team of the Year: The Attic Theatre

Top Attraction: Shakespeare Distillery

Stratford-Upon-Avon BID Business Award: Italy's Little Secret

Stratford-Upon-Avon Business of the Year: Gemini Woman