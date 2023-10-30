Video interviews – the winners of the Stratford Herald Business & Tourism Awards 2023
VIDEO interviews with the winners of this year’s Stratford Herald Business & Tourism Awards are now available to watch below.
Each winner was given the chance to share their thoughts after picking up an award at the event, which took place at the Crowne Plaza hotel, Stratford, on 20th October.
The winners were:
Best Business Innovation: Gemini Woman
Best Customer Experience: The Coach House
Best Family Business: Glo-Group Ltd
Best Green Business: Shakespeare Distillery
Best New Business: Platinum Healthcare Services
Best Online Business: Gemini Woman
Best Pub / Bar / Restaurant: The Coach House
Charity of the Year: South Warwickshire & Worcestershire Mind
Community Support: Welcombe Care Ltd
Employee of the Year: Jenny Rimell - The HR Consultants
Employer of the Year: Stratford-Upon-Avon School & Sixth Form
Team of the Year: The Attic Theatre
Top Attraction: Shakespeare Distillery
Stratford-Upon-Avon BID Business Award: Italy's Little Secret
Stratford-Upon-Avon Business of the Year: Gemini Woman