Video - Hitting the Heights with 200 Kate Bush dancers in Stratford

THERE were Kates everywhere you turned in Stratford on Saturday – and some even had beards.

For those not in the know, the Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever took place on the Rec where around 200 people dressed as Kate Bush to celebrate and reenact that famous Wuthering Heights music video where the singer, dressed in red, dances freely and wildly.

The reason for this public display of floaty dancing? Simply fun (although there was also a bit of fundraising for charity.)

Wuthering Heights Day on the Rec in Stratford last Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

Organiser Julie Crawshaw told the Herald: It was amazing. It completely exceeded our expectations. We didn’t know for sure anyone would come, but with one hour to go I saw a Kate in the distance who announced she was from Poland. Shortly afterwards Kates started appearing from all directions. It was like the gathering of the clans.

“One Kate had flown in from Holland the day before and was staying for four days, especially for this event. Another family of Kates had brought their visiting Kates from Texas. Others came from Nottingham, Pershore, Kenilworth and Warwick as well as our home-grown Kates.

“We had men-Kates, children-Kates, park-run Kates, Kates in mobility scooters and many four-legged Hounds of Love – nearly 200 in all, everyone in red, everyone having a ball. We had another 200 or so watching.”

Wuthering Heights Day on the Rec in Stratford last Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

She added: “The atmosphere was completely joyous and uplifting. We’ve had hundreds of comments on Facebook and on TikTok where we’ve totalled nearly half a million views.

“Kate is famously shy about her life and feelings, but I’m sure she would have loved it too.

“At the time of writing we have raised £1,500 for Refuge and Lifeways Charity.”

You can still make a donation via Just Giving – just search for WutheringHeights SOA.

Wuthering Heights Day on the Rec in Stratford last Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

The aim now is to turn the red gathering into an annual event.

“We've been inundated with requests for next year already,” Julie said. “We think it could be huge for the town. Louisa Smith and I did this independently with zero budget but with the incredible support of the Stratford Town Trust and AV Heroes who worked with us for free. It would be nice to pay them next year, so we’ll be looking for sponsors.”

Wuthering Heights Day on the Rec in Stratford last Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

Wuthering Heights Day on the Rec in Stratford last Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

Wuthering Heights Day on the Rec in Stratford last Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

Wuthering Heights Day on the Rec in Stratford last Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

Wuthering Heights Day on the Rec in Stratford last Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

Wuthering Heights Day on the Rec in Stratford last Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

Wuthering Heights Day on the Rec in Stratford last Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

Wuthering Heights Day on the Rec in Stratford last Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

Wuthering Heights Day on the Rec in Stratford last Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

Wuthering Heights Day on the Rec in Stratford last Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

Wuthering Heights Day on the Rec in Stratford last Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

Wuthering Heights Day on the Rec in Stratford last Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson