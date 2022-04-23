VIDEO: Dame Judi Dench and Sir Kenneth Branagh unveil the restored Garrick statue of Shakespeare at the town hall
Published: 08:25, 23 April 2022
| Updated: 08:27, 23 April 2022
Dame Judi Dench and Sir Kenneth Branagh were in Stratford yesterday (Friday, 22nd April) to unveil the restored Garrick statue of Shakespeare at the town hall. Here are edited highlights of the ceremony taken by the Herald.
