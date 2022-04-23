Dame Judi Dench and Sir Kenneth Branagh were in Stratford yesterday (Friday, 22nd April) to unveil the restored Garrick statue of Shakespeare at the town hall. Here are edited highlights of the ceremony taken by the Herald.

Sr Kenneth Branagh and Dame Judi Dench lead two sheep Storm and Sauce after unveiling the statute. Photo: Mark Williamson T22/4/22/9363. (56236962)