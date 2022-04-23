Home   News   Article

VIDEO: Dame Judi Dench and Sir Kenneth Branagh unveil the restored Garrick statue of Shakespeare at the town hall

By Gill Sutherland
Published: 08:25, 23 April 2022
 | Updated: 08:27, 23 April 2022

Dame Judi Dench and Sir Kenneth Branagh were in Stratford yesterday (Friday, 22nd April) to unveil the restored Garrick statue of Shakespeare at the town hall. Here are edited highlights of the ceremony taken by the Herald.

Sr Kenneth Branagh and Dame Judi Dench lead two sheep Storm and Sauce after unveiling the statute. Photo: Mark Williamson T22/4/22/9363. (56236962)
