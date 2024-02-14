Video from drone captures extent of Stratford’s second flood of the year

THIS drone footage taken on Saturday (10th February) shows the extend of flooding around the River Avon in Stratford.

The video was put together by KW Drone ( https://kwdrone.myportfolio.com) following the district’s second flood of 2024.

Heavy overnight rain on Thursday-Friday last week saw river levels rise around the district with flood warnings now in force while drains simply couldn’t – once again - cope with the amount of water pouring into the system.