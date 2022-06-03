VIDEO Fireworks and flames as Stratford celebrates The Queen's jubilee

STRATFORD’S jubilee celebrations beacon was lit last night (Thursday) at Welcombe Hills where a crowd gathered to watch the flames… and the fireworks.

The town’s mayor Cllr Gill Cleeve gave a speech to mark the occasion.

Fireworks and beacon at Welcombe Hills Photo: Andy Veale (57080833)

She said: “The Queen has given 70 years of outstanding dedication and devoted service, not only to our nation but also the people of the Commonwealth.

“Tonight, in a few moments, the High Steward of Stratford, the chairman of Stratford District Council and I will have much pleasure in lighting this platinum jubilee beacon – one of a chain of more than 2,200 around the world honouring a woman who has given outstanding and selfless dedication as Queen, not only to her country and its people but also to the territories across the seas which are part of the Commonwealth of nations.

“Your Majesty, we salute you. God save the Queen.”

The crowd also sang the national anthem.

To find jubilee events happening near you, click here.

Fireworks and beacon at Welcombe Hills Photo: Andy Veale (57080831)

Fireworks and beacon at Welcombe Hills Photo: Andy Veale (57080824)