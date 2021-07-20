Drone enthusiast Edward Parker, a farm machinery sales manager, spotted Monday's fire at Pure Recycling, Ettington, just before 4pm.

Edward had been in the area setting up a combine harvester for one of the farms when he was alerted to the fire. He shared his footage with the Herald and commented at the time: "It's serious-looking. I hope everyone’s safe. It looks as though the building is wrecked. Usually fires like that start at a back corner of a building where no one can get to it and then it just spreads.”

Luckily everyone had been evacuated from the premises, and the fire service reported around 8pm that it was under control.

A fire service spokesperson commented: "The fire in Ettington is now under control and slowly burning out. Crews have been working in extreme heat to protect the neighbouring building. In addition to the building fire they have also tackled a field fire which had spread from the initial incident.

"Firefighters will remain on site overnight damping down to ensure the area is safe and to protect the neighbouring building and fields. They will then work through the materials on site to ensure the fire is completely out."