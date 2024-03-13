Video – find out why pickleball is taking off in south Warwickshire

PICKLEBALL fever is sweeping south Warwickshire – but don’t worry you won’t need to see a doctor.

Like a less exhausting version of tennis, pickleball is a sport that also mashes up elements of badminton and table tennis.

It uses a smaller court than tennis, with a lower net. Players use paddles rather than rackets and a perforated hollow ball. It can be played with two or four players, points are scored by the serving side, and played up to 11 points.