A fierce fire last Saturday (2nd September) saw an old brick and timber barn razed to the ground near Bidford on Saturday.

The large barn was one of several at Moat Farm, Abbots Salford. The farm is owned by the Hughes family who also run a holiday let business at the site.

Witness John Bradfield, who lives opposite the farm, told the Herald: “My wife and I were sitting in the garden having an ice cream and all of a sudden there was an almighty bang and we noticed smoke pouring out just behind the trees.