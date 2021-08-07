CHAOS erupted in a sleepy Warwickshire village after the chairman of the parish council was reprimanded for sending racist, anti-Semitic, homophobic and other offensive emails.

Around 100 people forced the early closure of a council meeting on Monday after Cllr Chris Clews was ordered to apologise by officials at Stratford District Council.

Critics have demanded further action after the contents of some of the emails were read out to furious villagers after the meeting. These included Cllr Clews' deeply offensive descriptions of individual parishioners, homophobic slurs and even Holocaust denial - the latter an arrestable offence in 16 European countries. However, while police are investigating, the district council said it had no power to demand Cllr Clews’s resignation as “a significant proportion of the most offensive emails” were not written in his official capacity as parish council chair in Sambourne, near Studley.

After mounting outrage this week, Cllr Clews did eventually offer his begrudging resignation. See story here.

The Herald has seen emails sent by Cllr Clews to former parish councillor Philip Bond. Some excerpts are printed below.

A spokesperson for Stratford District Council said: “There has been a thorough investigation which established that a significant proportion of the most offensive emails written by Mr Clews were done so privately over a long period of time with the complainant. The finding after a significant investigation was that they were not sent in his capacity as a councillor.”

Sambourne Mission Church was packed for the Parish Council meeting on Monday evening. Photo: Mark Williamson S78/8/21/3431. (49832825)

The scene after Sambourne Parish Council chairman Chris Clews, centre, brought meeting on Monday evening to a close. Photo: Mark Williamson S78/8/21/3447. (49832831)

Philip Bond addresses crowd outside after meeting is broken up Photo: Mark Williamson S78/8/21/3477. (49832837)

Villageres gathered outside to discuss the events of the evening. Photo: Mark Williamson S78/8/21/3474. (49832836)

The spokesperson added that the council did not have the legal powers to order Cllr Clews to resign and the strongest form of sanction available was a letter of rebuke. SDC paid £8,000 to private company Melvin Brabrook Ltd to assist with the investigation into Cllr Clews.

At the meeting on Monday evening, Cllr Clews was not asked to resign and said he would only vacate his role if asked to do so by fellow councillors. But, amid jeers from some in the audience, he said he would not continue as chairman after May 2022.

He told the meeting: “Further to an extensive independent investigation the monitoring officer at Stratford District Council has found that I have breached Sambourne Parish Council’s code of conduct by treating others with disrespect in sending a number of offensive emails in my capacity as parish councillor. The monitoring officer also found that in doing so I have brought my role as chairman and the parish council itself into disrepute.

“I accept these findings and wish to offer a full and unreserved apology for my conduct and also for any upset I have caused to others. It was never my intention that these emails should have been received by anyone other than the recipient but I am not proffering that as an excuse for causing offence.

Sambourne Parish Council chairman Chris Clews at the meeting on Monday evening. Photo: Mark Williamson S78/8/21/3439. (49832826)

“Some of my emails contain comments and criticisms referring to individuals by name. Those individuals would probably have found my comments offensive had they received them directly from me.”

The meeting was briefly suspended as members of the public demanded to know which councillors had seen the emails. When proceedings resumed, some councillors declared their support for Cllr Clews.

Clerk Teresa Murphy claimed a small group of individuals was attempting to discredit the council and had created a rift in the community, adding that it was “shameful” that a vendetta against Cllr Clews had been allowed to get so far.

As the meeting descended into a shouting match, Cllr Clews closed proceedings, but resident Neil Snape began reading aloud some of the emails.

Mr Bond told the crowd outside: “They do not represent me and I hope, members of Sambourne parish, that they don’t represent you either. Forget your dog poo on the lawn, forget your planning applications, this is something far more fundamental: this is about decency, transparency.

“If you are a councillor and you come across poor behaviour, inappropriate behaviour, you are duty-bound to call it out. I called it out - I am the whistleblower. He has been found guilty of sending these odious and grossly offensive emails. The evidence speaks for itself.

“If we were anywhere else apart from our lovely country - Austria, Germany and 16 European countries - he would be arrested.”

Resident Ikra Marlowg. Photo: Mark Williamson S78/8/21/3406. (49832820)

Resident Ikra Marlow, 24, said: “I’ve been in the village for a long time. We’re in 2021 - we don’t bring race and sexism into things any more. For something like this to happen here is a massive thing. I think I speak on behalf of a lot of people of different ethnicities in saying that it’s really important that people realise this is not right. We don’t want our kids growing up around something like this.”

Cllr Clews told the Herald after the meeting that he regretted sending the emails and that he was not a holocaust denier. He said not all the emails were sent in his capacity as chairman and some private correspondence had been “leaked deliberately to weaken my standing in Sambourne”.

He added: “I consider that the whole issue has been vexatious.”

Warwickshire Police confirmed they were investigating but would not say anything more at this stage.

HERE are some excerpts from Cllr Clews’s emails, seen by the Herald and edited for reasons of taste and legality.

4th June 2020

“The lunatics have taken over. Mind you they were invited to by the fact that people from a succession of (harmful) groups and sects were given credibility and the right to existence. And protected by the law.”

“The rot started when Enoch Powell was (wrongly) vilified and discredited. The blacks were allowed disproportionate rights and hate crime (white on black) was enshrined in law.”

“Wonderful stuff this religion. It enables them to inhumanely kill animals, erect eyesore mosques… and make a row like the waiting room at the cats’ castration clinic. Nice bit of grooming – only trash white girls – culprits don’t get named.”

“All this and if a word of criticism or protest is heard... RACIST! and the police jump to it.”

“Oh dear, I forgot all the other saddoes – all these people who don’t know what bloody sex they want to be... today! There’s so many bloody limp-wrists about... bristle-chinned women too!”

6th June 2020

“Holocaust – used to mean many killed especially in a fire – was hijacked and is still going strong after 75 years… And they say 6 million – they should do the sums first. The Nazis did a load of other things as well as a few Jews. A complete fabrication but it’s a shield... so they can run the BBC and pretty much any sharp practice involving money... and walk away.”

“Christ, there’s enough here to get me locked up!”

9th November 2020

“It is bizarre just how much we have been forced/blackmailed/deceived into making allowances for these bloody [people from Pakistan]. Mind you… how come all these [people] who were imported from when the Balkans kicked off are still here? We were told that they were only here to be safe and would return when things settled down. Things have settled down and the b*****ds are still here. It is bloody infuriating. We have been USED!”