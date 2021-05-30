The Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, the Rt. Hon Oliver Dowden CBE MP paid a visit to Stratford on Friday as part of a whistlestop tour hosted by tourism body Shakespeare’s England.

The culture secretary popped into the Shakespeare Distillery on Drayton Manor Drive where he was invited to try his hand at making his own gin.

While there he also took time to respond to questions about the local economy put to him by the Herald. The interview was cut short after our reporter our reporter asked tried to ask a question about Dominic Cummings.

See this Thursday’s Herald for a full report.