THE Conservative Party can bounce back from losing two by-elections by focusing on delivering its promises to the country, Nadhim Zahawi told the Herald today (Friday).

The education secretary and Stratford MP was visiting a school in Ilmington.

In an exclusive video interview with the Herald’s Mark Williamson, Mr Zahawi stressed the need to set aside political distractions and concentrate on “delivery, delivery, delivery”.

He also looked at the reasons he believes the Conservatives lost the by-elections and is asked if he has ambitions to take over from Boris Johnson as prime minister.