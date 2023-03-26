Video - Bidford firefighters raise £700 at annual car wash event

YOU need stamina and lots of buckets of water to wash 100 cars and raise over £700 for charity, but that’s exactly what happened at Bidford Fire Station during the annual car wash.

Apart from a Covid break in 2020, a car wash event has taken place at the fire station every year for nearly a decade and raised money for The Fire Fighters Charity – this year the total amount raised was £710.25p.

“The charity is a truly fantastic organisation that helps injured firefighters and their families across the UK,” firefighter Oliver Heward said. “There is no set donation and people are encouraged to give whatever they feel is appropriate.

Bidford fire fighters and helpers including Gerry Watts, right, a volunteer with Warwickshire Fire and Rescue colour party, spent Saturday morning washing cars to raise money for The Fire Fighters Charity. Photo: Mark Williamson. (62961399)

“It was also a good opportunity to have a chat with people who visited the station for the car wash and as a result we’ve organised some home fire safety visits.”