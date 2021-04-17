VIDEO AND UPDATE: Firefighters continue to fight fire at Alcester pub the Three Tuns

Gallery1

The fire currently blazing at the Three Tuns in Alcester has gutted the interior of the 17th century grade-II building at 34 High Street.

A four-minute video shot by Herald photographer shows firefighters attempting to control the blaze by directing water through the burning roof. Thick smoke could be seen billowing from some distance, and was hampering the work of firefighters.

Warwickshire Police are assisting firefighters and the town centre is currently closed.

BREAKING NEWS: Firefighters tackle blaze at Three Tuns pub in Alcester