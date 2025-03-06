THE sight of spring lambs attracted 1,300 people to Lower Clopton Farm.

The farm, at Upper Quinton, was holding its annual lambing day, which allowed members of the public the chance to meet the farm’s newest residents.

There were pens in the barn full of lambs which the public could stroke as well as posters explaining what each area of the barn was for.

Suzie Baldwyn, whose family runs the farm, told the Herald: “We have 350 ewes here, so we are expecting around 700 lambs this year.”

The lambing day is one of the numerous events to take place at Lower Clopton Farm throughout the year, including an egg hunt and a pick-your-own pumpkin event.

Elodie Lefebvre, aged four, enjoyed her visit to the Lambing Day held at Lower Clopton Farm near Lower Quinton on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

The farm, which has been open for 21 years as a family-run business, also has a farm shop which includes a butchery and kitchens making cakes, tarts, pies, and ready meals.

While the family are concerned about the government’s changes to inheritance tax on farms, they believe they are in a good place to be able to cope with the extra financial burden when the time comes.

“It is concerning, but we are actually young enough here that we can plan in advance for it,” Suzie explained.

It was enjoyable outing for families as they enjoyed the Lambing Day held at Lower Clopton Farm near Lower Quinton on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

The farm shop was also given a nice boost when it was featured on the episode of The Apprentice filmed in and around Stratford – some of the candidates visited to pick rhubarb.

Lola Collings, aged 11, and Annabelle Dixon, seven, got up close with the new arrivals at the Lambing Day held at Lower Clopton Farm near Lower Quinton on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

All smiles from Freya Harrison, aged five. Photo: Mark Williamson