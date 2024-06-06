STUDLEY town crier Adrian Smith delivered his D-Day proclamation in style this morning (Thursday)... from aboard a Scorpion tank.

The vehicle, on loan from local hauliers Allelys, travelled along the Slough to the Millennium Green behind the village hall for the proclamation at 8am.

Adrian, who is Studley’s first town crier, has previously led proclamations for the late Queen’s platinum jubilee and death as well as the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.