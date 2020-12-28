VICTORY! Residents celebrate as Meon Vale woodland saved from development

Campaigners declared the scrapping of plans to build on woodland “the best Christmas present ever”.

Developer St Modwen wanted to build 300 new houses on the 80-acre site at Meon Vale but residents launched a concerted drive to save the woods, which occupy around 35 acres.. Residents have been very vocal over the past few months, desperate that the woodlands be preserved as a cherished local asset.

After a period of consultation, which included taking residents on tours of the proposed site, St Modwen reduced the number of proposed houses to 200 at the end of last week. But last Thursday St Modwen wrote to residents and the Herald to say they were now abandoning the plans altogether.

Reacting to the news resident Dionne Sambrook told the Herald: “It’s the best Christmas present the community could have asked for. So many of us were so concerned and devastated when it was first announced that we could lose the woodland. The community came together and fought really hard and made sure we got a great result.”

Making the announcement of its withdrawal from the district council’s site allocation plan, St Modwen pointed out that it had always promised that it was a consultative process, and added: “We have listened and understand the value of the woodland and open space to residents, particularly at a time when the importance of access to such spaces for health and wellbeing has been highlighted by the pandemic.

“There has been a common voice and it is one that has been heard loud and clear.”

Alisha Johnson, organiser of the Save Meon Woods campaign, told the Herald: “We are aware that this landmark event for our community is already being claimed as a political victory.

“However, we wholeheartedly believe this to be a victory born out of the hard work and determination of local residents, rather than that of Stratford District Council.”

She did single out local councillors Manuela Perteghella and William Tempest for their unwavering dedication, and also praised representatives of St Modwen.

She said: “They took the time to engage with us as a community, and despite the scepticism, stuck to their word and listened to our feedback. We hope to continue a productive working relationship moving forward, as we look to protect and enhance the woodland area.”