THERE were quite a few sheep in Kineton at the start of the festive season last week which sounds a bit woolly but for many residents taking part in the annual village celebrations all they want for Christmas is ewe.

Hard to believe the Kineton Christmas Lights and Victorian Evening is now in its 20th year and includes a hugely popular Christmas tree trail where shops and houses are decorated by locals only too keen to let the festive fun begin with a sparkling array of quirky and original ideas to match the theme of the season which this year is ‘All I want for Christmas is……?’ Hence the guest appearance by sheep but there were other well-known characters like Paddington Bear and unicorns.

The lucky dip stall was busy helping to raise money for the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance at the Kineton Victorian Evening last Friday. Photo: Mark Williamson. (60980369)

Shopping stall holders dressed in Dickensian costumes to give the evening a Victorian feel, Santa was to be found in his grotto – where else? A fairground organ kept people entertained and the magic of Christmas was made complete by a convoy of tractors which drove through the village covered in multi coloured fairy lights.