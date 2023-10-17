THE challenge of a lifetime is getting closer for Victoria Jeffs from Alveston when she takes on her 3,000-mile solo row across the Atlantic and hopes to become the oldest woman to complete mission on her own.

Preparations for the 56-year-old grandmother were given a further boost when she took part in a two-day intensive training session with a special coach which took her through skills and drills needed for the Atlantic crossing from the Canary Islands to Canary Barbados on a journey lasting from 40 to 55 days.

She hopes to set off later this year or early next which is why - as the weeks go by - the training plays such an important over the coming months.