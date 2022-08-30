Home   News   Article

New recruit Vicki Zamudio-Senghera joins region's tourism body Shakespeare's England

By Andy Veale
andy.veale@stratford-herald.com
Published: 12:19, 30 August 2022
 | Updated: 12:42, 30 August 2022

AMERICAN-BORN Vicki Zamudio-Senghera is the new business development manager at Shakespeare’s England.

Vicki, who takes over the role from Glyn Slade, has more than 20 years’ experience in the global tourism travel trade and, in her previous role, helped launch Destination Coventry in 2021.

Previous roles also include global tourism partnership manager for Value Retail (The Bicester Village Shopping Collection) and director of tourism at Simon Shopping Destinations/Sawgrass Mills based in Florida.

