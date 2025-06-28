Vi Lewis - 100-year-olds and living independently in Stratford

VIOLET Lewis remains remarkably independent, still doing her own shopping and cooking despite reaching the age of 100 on Tuesday (24th June).

Born in Caerau in the Welsh valleys, north-east of Port Talbot, Vi was one of six surviving children, and the only girl.

Her father was a miner, but she was orphaned as a teenager and the family was split up, Vi being sent to London by the Salvation Army.

At 14, she went into service, working as a maid for a senior civil servant. This was during the Blitz on London as World War Two gripped the country.

A beaming Violet Lewis celebrating her 100th birthday alongside her family, including her son Robert Valentine and his wife Jacqueline, left, at Rosalind Court in Stratford on Tuesday. Violet wascproudly holding her birthday card from King Charles and Queen Camilla, marking a century of cherished memories. Photo: Mark Williamson

At 17, she moved to Manchester and joined the war effort, working 12-hour shifts, six days a week, in factories, including where the Lancaster Bombers were made.

After the war Vi moved to Stratford, which would be her home for the next 60 years. She had married Ken and they moved here to be closer to his family.

Together they had two sons – David, who tragically died at the age of 21, and Robert Valentine. Ken died 20 years ago.

Over the years Vi has had a variety of jobs in Stratford, including cleaning Shakespeare’s birthplace and working on the wards at Stratford Hospital.

Violet Lewis’ 100th birthday cake. Photo: Mark Williamson

Her family told the Herald: “Vi was also a brilliant seamstress and worked until she was 75. She rode a cycle everywhere until she was in her 80s.

“Vi is the epitome of a hard-working, resilient and productive generation and is living proof that hard work doesn’t hurt anybody!”

Vi, who has five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, now lives at Rosalind Court, near Stratford railway station, where she lives completely independently with no assistance.

And the secret to her long life is clean living – she has never had any alcohol or smoked and has always eaten well.