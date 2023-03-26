Geraldine James makes her RSC debut to play Rosalind in director Omar Elerian’s new production of As You Like It which runs in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon between 17 June – 5 August.

In Elerian’s playful and provocative new take on the play, the older actors - many of whom are likely to have a long and close association with the RSC - will come together to perform one of Shakespeare’s more joyous tales. On a stage transformed into a simple rehearsal room, the actors will gather to conjure the memory of a long gone show, celebrating the magic of theatre and its unique power to make imaginations. The cast will play every role in this ode to young love, old age, and theatre itself.

Well known to theatre-goers and screen fans, Geraldine’s most recent credits include The Beast Must Die (Britbox), Back to Life (BBC1/Showtime) and Anne with an E (Netflix). Her extensive film credits include Daphne (for which she was nominated for an Evening Standard British Film Award), Downton Abbey, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Made in Dagenham, Calendar Girls, Gandhi and Sir Peter Hall’s She’s Been Away, for which she won the Coppa Volpi Award for Best Actress at the Venice Film Festival.

She has been BAFTA-nominated four times and won a Drama Desk Award, and was nominated for a Tony Award, for her performance as Portia in The Merchant of Venice, opposite Dustin Hoffman, and she also starred on Broadway as Gertrude in Michael Grandage’s production of Hamlet, with Jude Law.

Omar Elerian is Olivier award-nominated director, writer and dramaturg. As You Like It will be his first production for the RSC. A graduate of the Lecoq International Theatre School, Paris, Omar was the resident Associate Director at the Bush Theatre from 2012-2019, where he commissioned and directed some of the theatre’s most successful shows.

Talking about the production, Omar said: “I am really excited about starting rehearsals on this intriguing project, which will explore our relation to love, freedom, and the passing of time. I adore working with actors, so to be able to draw on the talent, craft and experience of such exquisite performers such as Geraldine James is a true privilege.”

Press night: Tuesday 27 June, 7pm.

Full casting will be announced in late April/early May.