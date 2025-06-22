Verona-inspired art trial planned for summer in Stratford

NEW artworks are to be installed by the riverside in Stratford as part of a temporary art trail being created by the RSC.

The trail would consist of seven works inspired by The Two Gentlemen of Verona by Oxford-based artist, Lisa Curtis.

Images from the RSC art trail which is planned for this summer.

Four of the installations would be located in the riverside gardens close to the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, while the other three would be either inside the theatre building or in The Other Place.

The RSC has applied for planning permission to install to outside works, stating: “Four temporary artworks are proposed within the Royal Shakespeare Company’s riverside gardens, next to the River Avon, for the summer of 2025. The installations would be robustly constructed of painted plywood.”

The art would form part of the RSC’s year of ‘Playfulness and Imagination’ theme and its a ‘for Stratford to be a vibrant, arts rich town, known for making the best memories for its visitors and local community’.