Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Motorbike safety initiative hosted at Caffeine and Machine in Ettington, Warwickshire to get across key safety messages

By Gill Sutherland
-
gsutherland@stratford-herald.com
Published: 15:00, 10 April 2023

Caffeine and Machine has hosted an all-day event with the goal of getting across vital road safety messages to bikers.

Martin Ward, Chair of Warwickshire Riders, left, and Gordon McCue, chair of South Warwickshire Riders, represented RoSPA accredited group for bike safety at the Project EDWARD event at Caffine and Machine near Ettington on Sunday. Photo: Iain Duck. (63357553)
Martin Ward, Chair of Warwickshire Riders, left, and Gordon McCue, chair of South Warwickshire Riders, represented RoSPA accredited group for bike safety at the Project EDWARD event at Caffine and Machine near Ettington on Sunday. Photo: Iain Duck. (63357553)

This event was sponsored by Project EDWARD, standing for Every Day Without A Road Death, which is a national non-profit organisation committed to promoting road safety.

A biker taking in the spring sunshine at the Project EDWARD event at Caffine and Machine near Ettington on Sunday. Photo: Iain Duck. (63357555)
A biker taking in the spring sunshine at the Project EDWARD event at Caffine and Machine near Ettington on Sunday. Photo: Iain Duck. (63357555)

They thought Warwickshire was suitable for their first event because it has two of the biggest roads for motorcycles in the country, the A5 and the A46.

All Warwickshire News Stratford-upon-Avon Gill Sutherland
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE