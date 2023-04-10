Caffeine and Machine has hosted an all-day event with the goal of getting across vital road safety messages to bikers.

Martin Ward, Chair of Warwickshire Riders, left, and Gordon McCue, chair of South Warwickshire Riders, represented RoSPA accredited group for bike safety at the Project EDWARD event at Caffine and Machine near Ettington on Sunday. Photo: Iain Duck. (63357553)

This event was sponsored by Project EDWARD, standing for Every Day Without A Road Death, which is a national non-profit organisation committed to promoting road safety.

A biker taking in the spring sunshine at the Project EDWARD event at Caffine and Machine near Ettington on Sunday. Photo: Iain Duck. (63357555)

They thought Warwickshire was suitable for their first event because it has two of the biggest roads for motorcycles in the country, the A5 and the A46.