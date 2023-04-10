Motorbike safety initiative hosted at Caffeine and Machine in Ettington, Warwickshire to get across key safety messages
Published: 15:00, 10 April 2023
Caffeine and Machine has hosted an all-day event with the goal of getting across vital road safety messages to bikers.
This event was sponsored by Project EDWARD, standing for Every Day Without A Road Death, which is a national non-profit organisation committed to promoting road safety.
They thought Warwickshire was suitable for their first event because it has two of the biggest roads for motorcycles in the country, the A5 and the A46.