A GRAINY black and white photo from 80 years ago is a treasured keepsake of the happy day war officially ended on 8th May 1945.

The photograph has been hanging proudly on Donald Field’s wall – and both he and friend Charles Bates are featured in the picture which shows the VE Day street party outside 23 Scholars Lane, where the Guise family lived. Residents from Ely Street also attended.

Recalling the occasion, Charles says: “I was five and am in the left of the photo with my mum Marjorie. We lived at No 37. I was an only child – my sister came later as I think my parents were too worried to have more children until after the war.

“During the I war, I can remember the German aircraft flying over Stratford to bomb over Coventry. I hid under the bedclothes thinking that would protect me.”

Charles continues: “I can party and the atmosphere. My dad, also called Charles, was in the Home Guard – he worked in the foundry which was a protected trade.

“I remember the Home Guard parading along Union Street, just near where the Herald offices are now. I watched my dad marching along.

“He had a rifle at home, and when nobody was around, I would play with it. There were no bullets though.”

Charles remembers how those serving in the forces slowly returned to Stratford to be reunited with their families – including one that came with a very special treat.

“There was a relative of my dad’s, who drove an army lorry during the war. He returned with Mars bars. I don’t know where he got them from. We always reckoned he was a bit of a spiv,” chuckles Charles.